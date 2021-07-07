Zara Tindall wows Wimbledon in Ralph Lauren dress that's cheaper than you think The stunning royal glams up for the tennis...

Zara Tindall showed us all how to dress for the tennis on Wednesday, wearing an incredible dress by Ralph Lauren. The royal was joined by husband Mike to watch a game or two - what a fabulous day date, right?

The blonde royal's frock was cut in an A-line silhouette, and was made from pure silk for a fluid, draped shape. We're loving the bold stripes, cute buttons and barrel cuffs. The dress is currently on sale for £276.50, a lot cheaper than it's original price of £395. Currently, all sizes are available online, too.

The pretty royal added gold jewellery, Rayban shades and funky lace-up espadrille wedges.

Her former rugby player husband, Mike, 42, looked smart in a pale blue jacket with dark trousers, a white shirt, and a navy patterned tie.

Zara and Mike looked stylish at Wimbledon

It was a royal flush on Wednesday, with the Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent, who is president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, also in attendance.

Striped Silk A-Line Dress, £276.50, Ralph Lauren

He was joined in the royal box by a whole host of celebrities, including actors James Norton and Eddie Redmayne, news presenter Trevor McDonald and Professor Brian Cox.Talk about the hottest ticket in town!

Zara looked amazing at Ascot

We last saw stylish Zara in June as she headed to Royal Ascot. The mother-of-three looked lovely in a floral print dress from Erdem. The Queen's granddaughter turned heads in the puff-sleeved number, which boasted a cute frilled hemline and flattering boat neckline.

She completed her look with a statement pink hat and colour coordinated her accessories, carrying her essentials in a tiny blush clutch and donning pastel block heels to visit the Berkshire racecourse for Ladies' Day.

She wore her blonde hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail and kept her makeup matte and fresh, opting for a nude lip and donning a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.