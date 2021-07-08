Countess Sophie sports glam new hairstyle and floaty dress at Wimbledon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex is the latest royal lady to appear at Wimbledon, looking elegant as ever in her dotty Me+Em dress.

Sophie joined Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the royal box, and we couldn't help but notice that she appears to be styling her blonde hair differently, too!

The royal usually wears her mid-length hair loose and natural, but she appeared to have added some tighter curls for her visit to Centre Court.

Sophie styled her hair in bouncy curls

Likewise, for her engagement at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association on Wednesday, Sophie also sported a curly style, this time wearing her hair in a chic ponytail. Perhaps the Countess has a new hair tong?

The Countess usually leaves her hair natural and loose

For her Wimbledon look, Sophie teamed her Me+Em dress with her Cartier sunglasses, Sophie Habsburg clutch bag and some delicate jewellery. She teamed her bouncy hairstyle with soft and natural makeup.

Pregnant Princess Beatrice also looked chic at the event, dressing her growing bump in a pretty polka-dot dress from one of her favourite designers, Self-Portrait. Meanwhile, husband Edoardo looked dapper in a navy suit with a spotty tie.

Sophie wore her Me+Em dress

Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge also loves to wear polka dots at Wimbledon! For her own recent appearance, she chose a dotty Alessandra Rich midi skirt, while she has also worn a bold spotted Dolce & Gabbana dress in the past.

Beatrice, Edoardo and Sophie follow royal couple Zara and Mike Tindall, who also attended Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Polka Dot Print Maxi Dress, £295, ME+EM

Zara looked fabulous in a Ralph Lauren striped dress and espadrilles, which we couldn't help but liken to the Duchess of Sussex's chic wardrobe staples.

Meghan has also worn Ralph Lauren stripes to Wimbledon before, and we are certainly seeing a pattern developing amongst these royal ladies' courtside style...

