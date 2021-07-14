Remember Meghan Markle's stunning jumpsuit? It's now 50% off and it's a total steal 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

What do you wear to hang out with British Vogue's editor-in-chief? It would be a tricky question to answer for many, but Meghan Markle opted for Everlane when she and Edward Enninful worked together briefly in 2019. Meghan, wearing a black jumpsuit from one of her favourite fashion labels Everlane, and Edward could be seen linking arms as they stared at a screen together during the photo shoot.

Meghan also opted for the Everlane jumpsuit for a royal visit

The versatile all-in-one is the 'Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit' from the brand and it originally cost £113 ($120). Well, Everlane is now selling the Meghan-approved jumpsuit in a cocoa brown shade for just £57 ($60) – that's 50% off! You must be fast though, it's soon to sell out in several sizes.

Cocoa brown jumpsuit, was £113/$120 now £57/$60, Everlane

The description reads: "Your one-and-done outfit—fit for any occasion. The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit has an elegant double-V neckline neck, easy wide legs, and a removable tie belt to create a more feminine silhouette. Plus, it's made of our drapey, wrinkle-resistant Japanese GoWeave—a surprisingly breathable fabric that’s lightweight and travels well."

If you have your heart set on a black jumpsuit, Mango also has one very similar for just £49.99, which we know will be flying off the shelves.

Long strap jumpsuit, £49.99/$79.99, Mango

Meghan and Edward during the VOGUE shoot

Prince Harry's glamorous wife certainly loved her jumpsuit because she wore it weeks later while visiting the Woodstock Exchange, where she met female entrepreneurs working in technology.

Meghan, who was pregnant at the time, was there to learn about the benefits of networking between aspiring female entrepreneurs and successful female role models.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The royals love a jumpsuit - watch!

