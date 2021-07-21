Prince George celebrates eighth birthday in signature John Lewis polo shirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Happy Birthday Prince George! The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrates his eighth birthday on 22 July and a portrait has been released in celebration. Quite frankly, it's the most adorable picture ever!

Like most of George's pictures, it was taken by his mother Kate Middleton who is a keen photographer, at their country home in Norfolk.

We love his outfit. The look consisted of a £10 blue and orange striped polo shirt from John Lewis and a pair of navy shorts.

Sadly the top has already sold out but a similar style in blue and lemon is still available to buy in ages two to 11, and is priced between £8 to £12.

The future King has just finished Year 3 at Thomas's Battersea school and is no doubt super excited for the summer holidays.

We love Prince George's dress sense. Like his sister Charlotte and younger brother Louis, he tends to sport beautifully traditional clothes and always looks smart.

Prince George beams in his birthday portrait

HELLO! spoke to esteemed children's fashion designer Rachel Riley, who told us she believes the Duchess of Cambridge actually started the trend for dressing children more traditionally when Prince George was born in 2013.

Rachel revealed: "What was most wonderful about the pictures of Prince George as a toddler wearing our outfits was that it kick-started a revival in traditional children’s wear."

She added: "It’s very common these days to see children running around in smocked outfits and classic styles and I would attribute this renaissance to Prince George and in particular his mother's choices when it came to what she dressed him in when he was little."

Stripe short sleeve polo shirt, £8 to £12, John Lewis

The football-mad youngster was last seen in public at the Euro 2020 final with his parents, but was consoled by dad, Prince William, as England lost against Italy in a penalty shootout. He wore a shirt, tie, blazer and a pair of super smart Ralph Lauren chino trousers that originally were mistaken for shorts.

