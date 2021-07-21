Kate Middleton would love these 9 floral dresses on sale at Nordstrom

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to Kate Middleton's summer wardrobe, there’s one closet staple that is always a sure thing – a pretty floral dress. But the Duchess of Cambridge definitely has a style that she loves: a midi-length dress with sleeves and, last but certainly not least, a graphic or ditsy floral print.

If you adore Duchess Kate's style, you’ll be glad to know that we’ve found some fabulous floral dresses at Nordstrom on sale that we wouldn’t be surprised to see in the royal mom-of-three's wardrobe.

From designer looks to budget buys, the Nordstrom sale pretty much covers it all when it comes to Kate-inspired floral looks.

So check out our edit of Kate Middleton-inspired below or take a peek at all the floral dresses that are currently on sale at Nordy's.

Shop Kate Middleton style floral dresses on sale at Nordstrom

Floret Studios Floral Button Front Midi Dress, was $98 now $58.80, Nordstrom

River Island Floral Frill Waist Dress, was $78 now $46, Nordstrom

Eliza J Floral Wrap Front Midi Dress, was $128 now $76.80, Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Floral Pebble Crepe Midi Dress, was $148 now $88, Nordstrom

Tanya Taylor Blaire Floral Flutter Sleeve Dress was $545 now $327, Nordstrom

Topshop Paisley Floral Print Dress, was $95 now $47.50, Nordstrom

Chelsea 28 Tie Sleeve Ruffle Hem Midi Dress, was $99 now $59.40, Nordstrom

Wildlfower Bouquet Gingham Floral Dress, was $109 now $65.40, Nordstrom

Veronica Beard Mitjana Floral Print Silk Blend Dress, was $550 now $330, Nordstrom

