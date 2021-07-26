We're pretty sure this is Kate Middleton's summer holiday bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Middleton has an impressive collection of handbags and when she is on royal engagements, our eyes always dart to her arm candy. A label she often heads to is Aspinal of London.

The Duchess has lots of bags from the UK based heritage brand, and we know she must be a pretty big fan. She even has one of her bags, the 'Midi Mayfair', in multiple colours including lilac and black.

On a visit to Leicester in 2018, Kate first carried the statement design. The shiny black croc print bag is versatile and luxurious, is made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp.

And what's more, Kate's sister Pippa also has been spotted on numerous occasions with her own fleet of Aspinal bags - maybe the sisters swap!

Kate loves her Aspinal Midi Mayfair bag

So you can imagine our delight when we saw the brand have released a limited edition rafia collection for the summer, and it has the mother-of-three's name all over it, don't you think?

The Resort Bag, Natural Raffia, £495, Aspinal London

The 'Raffia Henley Tote' is handcrafted from natural raffia and is complemented by tan full-grain leather. It features two mobile-sized slip pockets, while the long leather handles are the perfect length for wearing in the crook of your arm or over your shoulder. Lush! Priced at £425, it's ready for pre-order now.

Henley Tote Natural Raffia, £425, Aspinal London

Smaller bags are definitely on Kate's radar. The 'mini' bag exploded onto the scene in 2019 and has stayed current ever since. The royal has honed in on this trend in a subtle way - and we are loving her smaller bag collection which features Starthberry and DeMellier. So cute!

