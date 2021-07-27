We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pippa Middleton looked lovely on Tuesday morning as she took a stroll with her four-month year old daughter Grace. In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, the mother-of-two can be seen pushing her little girl in a Bugaboo pram and wearing a very chic outfit indeed.

The brunette beauty rocked a lovely plaid belted shirt dress by one of her favorite labels, Ralph Lauren. The design was midi in length and featured pockets and a waist-tie belt. Love! It's also in the brand's summer sale; down from £265 to £132, and all sizes are currently available. Result! If Pippa's number is a little out of your price range, don't worry. We've found a budget version from Shein for just £17.49.

We last saw Pippa during Wimbledon earlier this month. The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge is an avid tennis fan and goes every year without fail.

Joining her husband James Matthews for a rare daytime date on Centre Court, watching the men's semi-final match between Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the 37-year-old wore Ralph Lauren once again, this time in the form of a striking blue gingham frock.

The pretty wrap number boasted on-trend puffed sleeves and a flattering wrap style. She accessorised with a simple pendant necklace and wore her brunette locks pulled back into a low ponytail.

Also attending Wimbledon that day were Pippa and Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who were seated in the royal box too.

Carole, 66, was dressed to impress in a floaty red midi dress with white wedges and a straw hat, while Michael looked very smart in a crisp shirt and suit. What a chic family!

