Loved Meghan Markle’s delicate swallow earrings? Amazon is selling a near-identical pair

If you’re a Meghan Markle fan, you may remember the Duchess' delicate golden swallow earrings that we saw her wearing in January 2020 as she and Prince Harry made their first appearance of the year. Quite a significant piece of jewellery, then – since that was the day we first learned the couple had decided to take a step back from their royal roles.

If you want to own a little piece of royal history, take note – Amazon are selling a near-identical pair of swallow earrings, just like Meghan's!

Sterling silver vintage swallow earrings, £29.99 / $14.99, Amazon

The pretty sterling silver studs are just a fraction of the cost of Meghan’s original pair, which were by Catherine Zoraida and came with a £120 price tag. The Duchess' 18ct gold earrings were coated in eco-silver and designed especially for the RSPB with 10% of all sales going directly to the charity.

Meghan Markle wore the earrings on the day we learned she and Harry were taking a step back from royal duties

The Duchess wore the earrings with a wintry brown ensemble of a satin skirt and roll neck polo and velvet stilettos for a trip to Canada house in London to thank the country’s High Commissioner for the hospitality they received during their winter getaway.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's jewellery collection

It was the first time we’ve seen her wearing a piece by by Catherine Zoraida, but she could have very well been tipped off about the jewellery designer by sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who is a known fan.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge who helped the brand grow in popularity - the 'Kate effect' strikes again!

Catherine Zoraida started her self-titled jewellery house in 2011 and Kate asked to see some of her designs the following year. The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing the designer's earrings several times over the years, and fans always rush to snap up the looks.

