Princess Charlotte looks adorable in her lace-trim T-shirt - and it costs just £6

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an adorable picture of Princess Charlotte on Saturday, in order to raise awareness of the Big Butterfly Count initiative.

And unsurprisingly, royal fans were in love with the picture, which showed the six-year-old Princess sweetly cradling a butterfly during the Cambridges' annual summer holiday in Norfolk.

It didn't take long before attention turned to the young royal's fashion, either, and it looks like Kate is continuing to shop on the British high street for her children - since Charlotte's pretty lace-trimmed tee is a £6 bargain from John Lewis.

Princess Charlotte starred in Kate and William's Instagram post

The top in question is the 'Lace Trim Short Sleeve T-Shirt' in the shade 'Bijou Blue' - though it's also available to shop in pastel pink and yellow colour-ways.

Even better, Charlotte's blue version is still in stock in most sizes - though not for long, we reckon!

Duchess Kate likes to buy clothes from a mixture of brands for her children Charlotte, George and Louis, with items from the likes of Sainsbury's, Jojo Maman Bébé and H&M all featuring regularly.

She was even once spotted in Sainsbury's browsing the clothing aisles with her kids, with onlooker Kate Carter telling HELLO!: "She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute!"

The Cambridges are currently on their summer break

The new photo of Kate and William's daughter came alongside a personal caption that read: "We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.

"@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies."

