The cutest bag Kate Middleton ever carried is finally back in stock

The Duchess of Cambridge has a fabulous collection of bags and we're obsessed with every single one. From Mulberry to Alexander McQueen, the wife of Prince William has an impressive set.

Kate normally carries a standard size bag, but back in May, she went mini and carried a super small, toffee coloured number by Demellier. The design went perfectly with her striking red Eponine London wrap dress that she rocked ahead of her launch of her new Hold Still photography book.

Kate's 'Nano' bag by DeMellier is back in stock

In a clip that showed the royal placing a book by a fountain at Kensington Palace, we got a glimpse of the look and it was seriously chic. Accessorising to perfection, she added her Mappin & Webb diamond earrings, Ralph Lauren 'Celia' pumps and of course, her bag.

The toffee-toned 'Montreal' bag costs £295 and boasts a modern, triangle shape, complete with a tubular rigid top handle. It's a strikingly elegant design that would look lovely for work, as well as leisure. The mother-of-three has the small 'Nano' version and it sold out immediately, causing shoppers to put their name in the waitlist. But now, it's back and if you fancy adding it to your collection, be quick.

The Nano Montreal, deep toffee smooth, £295 / $395, DeMellier

British leather goods company DeMellier now has a serious royal fanbase and it's probably thanks to the Duchess of Sussex, who was first spotted carrying one of their totes in 2018.

Meghan carried at bag by DeMellier

Meghan stole the world's attention in Cardiff, with royal watchers going wild for her stunning forest green handbag, costing £295. London founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh told HELLO! at the time: "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family." This stunning number can even be personalised for the friend that has everything.

