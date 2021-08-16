Lady Amelia Windsor takes style tips from Meghan Markle with latest outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor is widely regarded as one of the most stylish royal ladies. Not only does she showcase her fabulous looks on Instagram, but she has been on the cover of countless titles and even walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.

At the weekend, the 25-year-old sported a fabulous new outfit that we can't get enough of. She rocked an olive sleeveless jumper, a linen ruffle maxi skirt, and some seriously chic jewellery; cocktails ring and a gorgeous large graduated oval chain necklace by Missoma London - a brand her cousin Prince Harry's wife is a huge fan of. Great minds think alike, right?

The 18ct gold chain is bold yet dainty and is the kind of style that would be great both layered up, or on its own. Priced at £325, it's also available in silver.

Meghan, 40, is a long-time Missoma fan and was spotted wearing a £45 ring from the brand back in 2018. When the mother-of-two stepped out In Scotland wearing a blue and green checked Burberry coat and accessorised with a racing green Strathberry handbag and the Interstellar ring from Missoma, which is still available today.

Large Graduated Oval Chain Necklace, £325, Missoma

Former Tatler contributor Amelia is a massive advocate for sustainable fashion and last month gave HELLO! readers lots of top tips on how to keep your wardrobe ethical.

Meghan Markle wore a Missoma ring in 2018

She explained: "Love the items already in there, wash them properly and responsibly. Using a steamer to refresh items or even putting them in the freezer for a quick refresh."

Interstellar Ring, £49, Missoma

She added:" If things don't fit, get them tailored. There is a great new app called Sojo where your clothes are picked up by bicycle and taken to a tailor and cycled back to you after having been altered to fit you like a glove."

