Remember Meghan Markle's Everlane jumpsuit? Uniqlo has an amazing lookalike

Meghan Markle certainly knows how to put together an effortlessly stylish outfit, as demonstrated when she worked with British Vogue's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful in 2019. Wearing an understated black jumpsuit from one of her favourite fashion labels Everlane, it was no surprise to see the high street piece sell out almost immediately.

Luckily for us, Uniqlo has a very similar linen-blend jumpsuit in the new collection and it's currently available in every size, from XXS to XL. Priced at £34.90, it's a steal and it has glowing reviews.

Women linen blend camisole jumpsuit, £34.90, Uniqlo

"I bought this a week ago and I love it. It is really comfortable and you can wear it with a belt too if you want to. The fabric is really good and comfortable too, I can only recommend it !!!" says one.

Another says: "Love the colour, the fabric and the fit - so cool and comfortable to wear."

And one wrote: "I bought this in all three colours. Easy to throw on, dress up or casual, and comfy. Happy with my purchases."

Like Everlane, Uniqlo sourced the linen blend from eco-friendly materials, plus it has a high resistance to wear and tear. If black isn't your style it's also available in grey or blue. But the best bit? It has pockets!

Meghan in the Everlane jumpsuit

Meghan wore hers multiple times to royal engagements, proving a black jumpsuit is one of the most versatile pieces you can keep in your closet. Dress it up with heels like Megs or pair it with sliders for an off-duty look.

