Kate Middleton's tiny sellout bag is back in a glorious winter colour

We love all of the Duchess of Cambridge's handbags - they are always gorgeous, classic and give us serious arm candy envy.

Earlier this year, Prince William's wife delighted fashion fans when she sported a brand new number from royally-approved brand DeMellier.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton meet finalists from the Hold Still photography project

Back in May, mother-of-three Kate wore a striking red outfit ahead of her launch of her new Hold Still photography book. In a clip that showed the royal placing her book by a fountain at Kensington Palace, we got a glimpse at her bold Eponine London red coat and her coordinating tan accessories - the bag and matching Ralph Lauren 'Celia' pumps.

The DeMellier toffee-toned 'Montreal' bag Kate carried costs £295 and boasts a modern, triangle shape, complete with a tubular rigid top handle. It's a strikingly elegant design that would look lovely for work, as well as leisure. Kate has the small 'nano' version and it proved so popular after she was seen with it, that a wait list was formed.

Kate with her tan DeMellier bag

Now, you can buy the bag in a beautiful soft taupe, which is the perfect tone for the colder months. It has the same gold detail, but the neutral tone has a lovely wintery feel to it.

The Nano Montreal deep taupe smooth, £295, DeMellier

DeMellier now has a serious royal fanbase and it's probably thanks to the Duchess of Sussex, who was first spotted carrying one of their totes in 2018.

Meghan stole the world's attention in Cardiff, with royal watchers going wild for her stunning forest green handbag, costing £295. DeMellier founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh told HELLO! at the time: "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family."

This stunning number can even be personalised for the friend that has everything. The Duchess of Cornwall also has the design in green, pink and cream, too!

