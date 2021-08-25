Princess Diana's Chanel cardigan just got a high street makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looks inspired by the 1980s and 1990s are a major fashion trend and royal style icon Princess Diana's famous outfits, from white jeans to pie crust collars, are back and more popular than ever.

That’s why when we spotted this & Other Stories oversized cardigan, with gold buttons and a design that brings to mind classic Chanel, we could instantly imagine it in Diana's royal wardrobe.

Fashion icon Princess Diana loved oversized cardigans - like this stripey look she wore back in the late 1980s

Princess Diana was spotted wearing a similar oversized cardigan in London back in 1989 and it seems the piece is just as timeless as the royal's famous style.

Oversized Gold Button Cardigan in dark blue, £85/$119, & Other Stories

While Diana wore her cardie with a pleated skirt, we can also see this knit teamed with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to pencil skirts and dresses. And we also love the look in pink!

Oversized Gold Button Cardigan in pink and cream, £85/$119, & Other Stories

Princess Diana was also a fan of red houndstooth (as is daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge), which is why this fun 1980s-style cardigan in a bold red check caught our eye, too. And even better, it comes in plus size as well.

Red bouclé cardigan, £70/$130, River Island

Influencers are also rocking oversized retro cardigans as sweater dresses, and you can even pair the cardigan with Princess Diana's beloved bike shorts – a royally cool outfit if we've ever seen one.

