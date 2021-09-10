Nordstrom Rack has Kate Middleton's fave 'Siren' earrings for 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We can’t get enough of Kate Middleton’s style, so when we found out Nordstrom Rack has the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite Monica Vinader earrings in stock - it really got our attention!

Regularly priced at around $175, you can shop a pair of the royal-approved 'Siren' earrings, the design of which is intended to evoke the beauty of 'sea-worn treasures', at Nordstrom Rack for as little as $69.97.

Showing the versatility of the pieces, the Duchess has worn her Monica Vinader ‘Siren’ earrings multiple times - we've counted at least ten! - spanning everything from casual events to more formal royal engagements.

The royal’s Siren Wire Earrings are in green onyx, which aren’t in stock at Nordstrom Rack but you can pick them up for $175 on the Monica Vinader site.

The Siren style is described as "simple, elegant but standout" and "as easy for everyday as an evening statement earring".

If you're interested in other colors, check out the earring styles – or shop the full discounted Monica Vinader 'Siren' collection (that's earrings, bracelets and necklaces, too) – at Nordstrom Rack below.

Shop Kate Middleton-style Siren earrings on sale

Blue Lace Agate ‘Siren’ Earrings in Rose Gold, were $175 now $79.97, Nordstrom Rack

The signatures of the Siren collection are hand-faceted semiprecious stones and vermeil settings.

Moonstone ‘Siren' Earrings in Gold, were $175 now $79.97, Nordstrom Rack

This 18k gold plated is set with moonstone, a crystal that channels hope, relaxation and balance.

Small ‘Siren’ Rose Quartz Earrings in Rose Gold, were $150 now $69.97, Nordstrom Rack

If you're looking for an even more discreet pair, these earrings are smaller and 18k Rose Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver with Rose Quartz.

'Siren' Small Nugget Drop Earrings in Rose Gold, were $175 now $79.97, Nordstrom Rack

Or you can go a bit bolder with this 18k Rose Gold Plated geometric version of the earrings with a pop of pink.

