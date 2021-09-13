Meghan Markle's satin silky skirt is still a fan-favourite - and we've found an affordable version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex's last few engagements as an official royal in the UK will always be memorable, and one of our favourites of her final looks was the tonal outfit she wore to visit Canada House in January 2020.

It was her last appearance before she and Prince Harry announced they were stepping back from royal duties - and she certainly chose a gorgeous outfit for the occasion.

Meghan rocked warm coffee tones in her satin skirt from Massimo Dutti - teamed with a polo neck jumper, her favourite velvet Jimmy Choo heels and a Reiss coat. And though her silky midi has long sold out, we've spotted a very similar version on the online high street.

Meghan looked beautiful in her Massimo Dutti skirt

Nasty Gal's 'Satin Bias Cut Hem Midi Skirt' costs just £19.20 / $24.50 in its sale, and looks very similar in shade to Meghan's. With it's swishy material, calf-grazing length and high-waisted cut, it practically mirrors the Duchess' look.

GET THE LOOK: Bias cut skirt, £19.20 / $24.50, Nasty Gal

This Autumn/Winter, you can style it up with complimentary tones just like Meghan, adding knee-high boots for warmth.

Meghan and Harry's meeting with the High Commissioner at Canada House came just one day before they took to social media to announce their decision to step back from royal duties and split their time between the UK and North America - later of course taking the decision to move permanently to Los Angeles.

Meghan paired the silky skirt with a tan polo neck and velvet Jimmy Choo heels

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, the royal couple wrote: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

Before the change officially started at the end of March 2020, the Duke and Duchess returned to the UK to carry out several royal engagements, looking just as incredible. During the visit, Meghan delighted fans in several show-stopping outfits, including her blue figure-hugging Victoria Beckham dress and her bargain white Topshop blouse. We want her entire wardrobe!