Princess Eugenie rewears her H&M maternity dress, and looks totally gorgeous

Princess Eugenie has appeared in public a number of times in recent days, and we've been loving her royal outfits.

On Wednesday, she looked beautiful as she stepped out to visit an inspiring art project for a cause close to her heart - wearing a chic H&M dress that we previously saw her sporting shortly after she announced her pregnancy.

The Princess headed to Paternoster Square to view Art Is Freedom, an art exhibition by survivors of modern slavery curated by the crisis charity Hestia - styling up her mini dress by adding a cropped buttoned jacket and her knee-high Isabel Marant boots.

It was previously thought that Eugenie was wearing a new dress, but it appears that she's simply added a sleeveless layer to the look - which she was also seen wearing while attending a football match with husband Jack recently.

Princess Eugenie added a buttoned sleevelss cardigan to her look

Instagram account @royalfashionpolice has spotted that online fashion brand Yes Style has a very similar cardigan for £19.42, though it's unclear whether it's the exact style Eugenie purchased.

Sadly, the royal's pleated H&M dress is no longer available to shop, but we're keeping our eye out for a restock!

Tweed top, £19.42 / $24.90, Yes Style

Eugenie visited the moving exhibition alongside her best friend and co-founder of The Anti Slavery Collective, Julia De Boinville. The show, which centres around the theme of 'hope', includes photography and mixed media pieces by men, women and children who have experienced modern slavery.

The Princess, who studied history of art at university, is a director at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery. Her public visit comes after she welcomed her first child, August, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in February.



Eugenie also visited Hammersmith and Fulham Hospital this week

Earlier this week, she also stepped out to visit another art project at Hammersmith and Fulham Hospital, writing on Instagram that it was "inspiring to meet everyone involved".

She looked at the art pieces, created in association with mental health charity Hospital Rooms, wearing another layered look - in a striped top, black maxi dress and trainers.

