Macy's has a lookalike of Kate Middleton's sapphire ring on sale for $34 - that's 75% off!

Both Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge have been known for wearing sapphires - in fact, many of Duchess Kate’s signature jewels, including her iconic sapphire engagement ring, are from her late mother-in-law’s collection.

And if you’ve ever wanted to repli-kate the royal look, you're in luck! You'll find uncanny lookalikes of Duchess Kate's sapphire ring, necklace and earrings in the big Macy's sale, where a host of great buys, including jewelry, are at the lowest price of the fall season.

But if you're ready to snap up some Kate-inspired royal jewels, make sure you shop soon because the sale ends on October 24...

Kate Middleton's sapphire ring

Duchess Kate's sapphire engagement ring once belonged to Princess Diana

If you love Duchess Kate's sapphire engagement ring, you can shop that royal jewelry look for less! Macy's has faux sapphire rings that look just like Kate's on sale for as little as $34.

Cubic Zirconia Tapered Flower Oval & Baguette Ring, was $135 now $33.75, Macy's

This flower oval and baguette ring that looks so similar to Kate's iconic engagement ring is a whopping 75% off! The Cubic Zirconia ring, with tapered baguette stones set in sterling silver, also comes in clear as well as orange.

Duchess Kate's sapphire earrings and necklace set

Another sapphire look loved by the Duchess of Cambridge is her diamond and sapphire set, which is comprised of a beautiful necklace and matching drop earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge's stunning diamond and sapphire set: sparkling earrings and a matching necklace

The Macy's version is made of a lab-created pear-cut sapphire surrounded by sparkling cubic zirconia. The set is also available in lab-created emerald, ruby or opal - and all of them are on sale.

Cubic Zirconia Necklace & Earring Set, was $150 now $48 with code: SPARKLE, Macy's

The earrings and matching necklace are packaged in a blue velvet gift box - a nice royal touch!

Of course, Princess Diana was a major fan of sapphire jewelry, which complimented her famously striking blue eyes.

Sapphires were the signature gem of the Duchess' late mother-in-law, Princess Diana

If you're looking for genuine sapphires and diamonds, we love this oval halo pendant necklace at Macy's. And guess what? It's also on sale! You can shop it now for 73% off.

Sapphire and Diamond 14k White Gold necklace, was $1,600.90 now $431.70, Macy's

The gorgeous necklace consists of a genuine sapphire and diamonds set in 14k white gold.

Princess Diana and Duchess Kate: The royal jewelry connection

The piece of jewelry that the Duchess is never without, her sapphire engagement ring, once belonged to her late mother-in-law.

And when Duchess Kate wore her beautiful sapphire and diamond earrings, and the matching necklace, to an engagement at Buckingham Palace in 2020, royal fans speculated that the gorgeous pieces had also belonged to Princess Diana’s collection.

Duchess Kate's iconic sapphire engagement ring once belonged to Princess Diana

Kate had been spotted wearing the earrings, which were originally a wedding gift to Princess Diana, at previous engagements.

The original set, though, was apparently updated with a new design when Prince William gave them to then-fiancée Kate in the run-up to their 2011 royal wedding.

