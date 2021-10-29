Kate Middleton loves a red blazer and River Island's latest drop has the perfect lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A blazer is a wardrobe staple for those occasions where you want to look smart without going all out, and no one knows this better than Kate Middleton. The 39-year-old royal is often pictured wearing one, and most recently we were a little bit obsessed with the red number she wore to watch the Euro 2020 England v Germany game.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears a red Zara blazer to watch the Euros at Wembley

The blazer in question was from Zara, but River Island has just dropped a lookalike that's a must-have addition to your coat collection. Like Kate's, it's double-breasted with notched lapels and features decorative metallic buttons. The festive red colourway would also pair perfectly with jeans or tailored trousers for the upcoming holiday season.

Red tailored blazer, £65/$121, River Island

Alternatively, for a shorter and more fitted cut, Karen Millen has this red military-style blazer. It has a nipped-in waist, inseam pockets and KM-embossed gold buttons. High quality and super flattering, you'll wear this for years to come.

Tailored military blazer, £148/$254.40, Karen Millen

Or if you want the real deal, Zara has recently restocked Kate's sell-out red blazer and it's available to shop online right now.

Textured double-breasted blazer, £59.99/$89.90, Zara

We wouldn't be surprised to see her bring it out again this Christmas, so make sure to order one before they sell out for Duchess-worthy holiday style.

