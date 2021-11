Meghan Markle looked like sunshine in her elegant yellow dress - and we've found a lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex was well-known for her elegant fashion choices during her time as a working royal - and one of her fan-favourite dresses was the gorgeous yellow Brandon Maxwell look she wore back in July 2018.

The pretty pencil dress was ultra-flattering on Meghan, cut with the boat neckline she had become known for at the time - with a straight pencil fit and midi length. We're still swooning.

Meghan wowed in her yellow Brandon Maxwell dress

It quickly sold out, of course, and with a price tag of £1,300 it wasn't accessible to all - but luckily, we've spotted a high street dress that will give a similar look for less. If you're jetting off for some winter sun, this is your *add to basket* moment.

Cotton pencil dress, £95, Karen Millen

Karen Millen's 'Cotton Pique Seamed Pencil Dress' is made in the same zesty yellow shade and features a similarly high neckline - so we reckon it will give an uncanny look to Meghan's when teamed with nude heels and a low chignon just like hers.

Costing £95 reduced from £159, it's currently available to shop in all sizes, too. Tempted?

The bright yellow dress was a hit with fans

The Duchess wore her bold yellow dress to attend a reception with young leaders from across the Commonwealth with her husband Prince Harry - and it was certainly one of her most memorable style moments in her early months as a member of the royal family.

The vibrant shade stood out even more since she had previously been wearing lots of neutrals, blush pinks and creams following her royal wedding in May 2018 - though since then we haven't seen her in yellow again, despite its popularity. We'd love to see her recycle this dress!

