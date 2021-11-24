Get Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s style for less in the Black Friday sales

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Want to shop Black Friday like a royal? If you love Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s royal style, don't wait a moment longer to snap up some fabulous looks at amazing prices with the best deals at some of the Duchess' favourite brands and retailers, from Aspinal to Whistles, H&M to Marks & Spencer.

ROYAL SHOPPING: Kate Middleton's fave handbag brand is having a HUGE Black Friday sale

Yes, whether you're looking for a great gift for a royal fan or just buying for yourself, you can save big on clothing, shoes and jewellery from these Duchess-approved brands online!

We're making it easy for you to find the best deals to get Kate and Meghan's style for less during Black Friday, with this definitive guide to ALL the biggest sales and discount codes at the Duchesses' favourite brands and retailers for royally major bargains.

Marks & Spencer

Both Duchesses love good old M&S – Meghan collaborated with the brand on her Smart Works collection in 2019, and Duchess Kate donned one of their dresses during lockdown. The retailer regularly has FANTASTIC sales on year round, including some looks the royals would love, from Meghan-style belted coats to Kate-worthy floral dresses.and we’re waiting with baited breath to see what their Black Friday offering is…

SHOP MARKS & SPENCER BLACK FRIDAY

H&M

Meghan Markle wore an H&M Mama dress when she was pregnant and caused it to sell out within hours (of course!). The high street favourite has an enticing sales section on their website with Duchess-worthy buys in womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and home – and if you’re an H&M Plus Member, you can get early access to their Black Friday discount with 20% off everything. Worth signing up for!

& Other Stories

Both duchesses love high street brand & Other Stories. Kate wore a stunning floral dress at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, while Meghan wore a silk shirt by the high street label during a visit in Sussex. The brand's promotions start on November 26, and you can sign up to shop it early. See you there.

Kate Spade

Duchess Kate has worn Kate Spade on numerous occasions, including the most gorgeous pink and purple dress in 2016. Bag yourself the bargain of the century with Kate Spade's Black Friday deals; there's 25% off EVERYTHING plus 50% off selected styles.

Missoma

MISSOMA Meghan Markle has been pictured wearing Missoma, the jewellery brand known for their gold layering pieces. For Black Friday, the demi-fine label is offering a brilliant 25% off EVERYTHING. We recommend taking a leaf out of Meghan's book and investing in some intricate, timeless pieces.

SHOP: Kate Middleton LOVES Missoma - and these earrings will be top of her wish list

Whistles

Kate Middleton has worn Whistles on multiple occasions, and the sleek, tailored brand with a stylish edge perfectly suits her fashion aesthetic. Their Black Friday offer is fabulous, with the brand offering 25% off full-price items.

Mango

Kate Middleton has not only worn Spanish brand Mango herself – she also has dressed Prince George in the high street label! Not to mention sister Pippa Middleton is also a fan. Pick up some trendy pieces or wardrobe staples for up to 50% off in their Black Friday bonanza.

Superga

Kate loves to dress down when she can, and her casual looks usually include a pair of classic white Superga trainers. Luckily for us, Superga has styles for women, as well as men and kids, for up to an incredible 60% off for Black Friday.

MORE: eBay's Black Friday deals include 50% off across Fitbits, fashion & more

Aspinal of London

The royal-approved luxury brand has a very tempting Black Friday offer – up to 50% off their full collection. Kate regularly carries Aspinal clutches and the Mayfair Mini but tbh we're checking out everything on the site!

Hobbs

If you've ever wanted a regal look from British brand Hobbs, of which Kate is a fan, now's the time! Shop 25% off in the label's Black Friday deal.

Jigsaw

Fun fact: did you know that Kate Middleton used to work for Jigsaw? And while that stint was during her pre-royal days, she has continued to champion the brand as a Duchess. Browse the Black Friday edit for deals up to 30% off.

Clarins

Kate Middleton is a big fan of beauty brand Clarins – even being pictured applying their Rose Shimmer Lip Gloss at Wimbledon. This year, Clarins’ Black Friday offers are being kept under wraps but their promising it will be “incredible”.

Strathberry

Meghan Markle put handbag brand Strathberry on the map when she wore one of their styles during an early royal engagement and Kate followed suit by carrying a bag of her own from the brand. You can pick up a purse just like the Duchess, with signature elegant Strathberry hardware at unbelievable prices right now - there’s up to 50% off selected styles for Black Friday. Time to update your accessory wardrobe!

Annoushka

Duchess Kate is a big fan of luxury jewellery brand Annoushka, and has been spotted wearing the label's beautiful 18ct gold baroque peal earrings on repeat. We thought you'd appreciate a heads-up about their Black Friday sale - 20% off the brand's solid gold jewellery collections, including Kate's beloved pearl earrings.

Monica Vinader

The jewellery brand loved by both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge is having a big sale right now - 25% off everything plus check out their flash sales. They're epic!

Needle & Thread

Who could forget Duchess Kate's glamorous, sparkly red dress from Needle & Thread? If you loved that look, you have to check out the amazing Black Friday sale, with up to 50% off selected items. Sign up now for early access.

SHOP NEEDLE & THREAD BLACK FRIDAY

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.