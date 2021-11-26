Kate Middleton's famous princess dress comes in another striking colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn a number of incredible dresses this year, and it's really hard to pick a favourite. But if we had to (oh, go on then!) one of them has to be this pink shirt dress by high-end brand ME+EM.

Kate wore the dress back in May, when the mother-of-three invited Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh hom. She wore the breathtaking pink ME+EM outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster previously told her it was her favourite colour.

The £450 design is made from silk and has a dipped hemline, as well as a pleated front. It's the kind of number that can be worn casually with trainers or heels for a night out. The brand has released the same dress in black, with midnight blue detail. So if pink isn't for you, this may be right up your street!

We've done some hunting and ME+EM also has a very similar style with a slightly different neckline in jade green, too. Such a great colour for Christmas, don't you think?

Kate wore a pink dress by ME+EM in May

The dress story is one that touched many people's hearts this year. In clips shared to Prince William and Kate's YouTube channel, the Duchess took part in a moving phone call with Lynda Sneddon and her daughter Mila, whose photo was included in her book, Hold Still.

Silk Colour Block Feminine Dress + Belt, £450, ME+EM

Mila, who is undergoing chemotherapy, was featured in an iconic picture from Kate’s lockdown photographic project and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing her home's kitchen window as her father stood outside.

During the call, Kate made a sweet promise to the little girl that she would wear a pink dress when they were able to meet. And she did!

