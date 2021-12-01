We're pretty sure Kate Middleton will be wearing these Christmas party shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you're an avid follower of the Duchess of Cambridge's fashion, you will know she has a few labels that she stays loyal to. One of them is Kate Spade. Prince William's wife has worn the New York based brand on countless occasions, and who can blame her?

Loved by numerous celebrities, the classic designs with a quirky edge are hugely popular and always look fabulous on the royal.

So when we spied these gorgeous flat shoes from the brand, decked out in festive silver, we thought of the Duchess straight away!

The 'Buckle Up Flats' cost £215 and are made from a striking boucle material; one Kate is often decked out in.

The Duchess often wears items from Kate Spade

We love the statement buckle and sparkly thread that is woven all the way through. These shoes are selling out fast, so Kate better get in there quick!

Buckle up flats, £215, Kate Spade

A perfect occasion for the 39-year-old to wear them is next week, when she will be hosting a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Tory Burch Gigi tweed ballerina shoes, £272, Farfetch

The festive affair will take place on Wednesday 8 December and will be supported by Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation, "to recognise and celebrate the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic".

Catriona Ballerinas Silver Metallic, £85, Boden

It has also been confirmed the service will be broadcast by ITV as part of a special programme in December.

Prince William and Kate's Instagram account shared an image of the invites that are being sent out to guests, complete with the Duchess' gold "C" monogram at the top.

Kensington Palace added: "The event will bring together inspirational individuals from across the UK who have gone above and beyond to care for and protect those in need during the pandemic."

