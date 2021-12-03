Kate Middleton's Christmas Gift List for 2021: 12 presents Prince William might buy her

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you looking for something a little bit regal when it comes to Christmas presents this year? Why not look to Kate Middleton for a bit of inspiration? Who wouldn’t want to get a present fit for a (future) Queen?

Read on for our picks of top products that would easily get a place on the Duchess' gift list – we can see Prince William putting any of these under the tree from him and the children.

Donia gemstone necklace set, £120, Monica Vinader

Kate is a big fan of Monica Vinader’s lovely jewellery – her green onyx Siren Wire earrings are an all-time favourite. So we just know she'd love this necklace set which she could wear alongside them. It features the brand’s fine beaded chain necklace in 18ct Gold Vermail and the Donia Gemstone Pendant Charm. Not only does the green onyx match her earrings, it also matches her green-hazel eyes.

Sienna leather gloves, £59, Hobbs

Nothing elevates your outerwear quite like leather gloves and we just know this regal-looking pair – complete with golden buttons at the cuff – would get a big thumbs up from Kate. They have three darts across the hand for a comfortable fit too – they’ll definitely be a cold-weather go-to for many years to come.

Astrid bead embellished clutch, £148, Reiss

Can’t you just see the Duchess rocking this on the red carpet? The bead-embellished black Astrid clutch by Reiss – one of her go-to brands - is great to add a bit of sparkle. It features a flap close and a detachable strap in an antique gold tone and you can sling it over your shoulder or remove the strap and use it as a clutch – so versatile!

Pearl-edged crewneck sweater, £295, Kate Spade

Kate loves herself a crewneck sweater and the pearl edging on this lovely cream Kate Spade number gives it a very royal touch. So elegant!

Imie Wool trench coat, £310, Phase Eight

She’s queen of the chic trench coat, so we just know Prince William’s wife would love this olive green number – a real forever coat!

Honor white cotton Broderie Anglaise dress, £359, L.K. Bennet

Any Kate fan worth their salt knows that when the Duchess steps out at a formal event, her footwear brand of choice is L.K. Bennet. Well, we think we’ve found the perfect dress to compliment her favourite nude pumps – we can definitely see her in this fab Broderie Anglaise dress – she loves this style and she’s sure to approve, since it's also by the same fab British brand she loves so much.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer copper edition with case, £299, John Lewis

Kate would have no problem maintaining those bouncy curls with Dyson’s top of the range hairdryer – and this special copper gift edition comes with a case so she can take it on royal tours and trips.

UNO Extreme card game, £29.99 / $58.94, Amazon

Growing up, The Duchess played family-friendly card game Uno with her siblings Pippa and James Middleton. She's sure to love the new 2020 version then, Uno Extreme which shoots out cards for an exciting frenzied take on the original.

Clarins beautiful lips collection, £22, Clarins

Kate was famously seen at Wimbledon holding Clarins natural lip perfector in Rose Shimmer, so she would no doubt be delighted with this beautiful lips gift set from the brand. It features a mini size of her favourite shade plus a complimenting lippy as well as some lip oil and a red shade water lip stain.

The Vampire’s Wife tiered maxi dress, £1,595, Matches Fashion

Remember Kate’s show-stopping metallic emerald green The Vampire's Wife dress? Well, how about the silver-tone lamé version with fluted cuffs? We bet she would approve!

Bordeaux patent croc Mayfair clutch, was £350 now £280, Aspinal

Kate’s favourite Aspinal bag is now available in party-perfect size as a cute clutch. It’s available in a rainbow of colours but we think the Bordeaux patent croc version would go anything. Hurry, it's on sale reduced from £350 to £280!

Essie 6 piece discovery set, £52, Look Fantastic

Kate loves herself a nude polish - and she used a mix of Essie's Allure shade on her wedding day. We bet she'd love this gift set, which has a lovely blush pink shade for when she's on duty, and some bolder shades for when she's not - plus a cuticle oil and a top coat for a professional finish to her at home maicures.

Jo Malone myrrh and tonka candle, £62, Harvey Nichols

Kate's a big fan of Jo Malone fragrances, and this warming, Christmas-inspired candle from the brand will be great for scenting her home over the festive period.

