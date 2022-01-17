This pink Marks & Spencer coat looks incredibly like Kate Middleton’s

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cast your mind back to the time the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a full pink ensemble, which we couldn't get enough of then, and still aren't over now.

On 11 March 2021 the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited School21 in Stratford, East London, to highlight the rollout to secondary schools of a Mentally Healthy Schools, an initiative launched by Kate in 2018.

RELATED: Kate Middleton stuns in dreamy bubblegum pink outfit for appearance with Prince William

For the royal engagement Kate, 40, wore a pink Max & Co coat, which she layered over that sell-out Boden jumper - the Abercorn Scallop jumper to be precise.

Kate paired the bold look with a pair of black high waisted flared trousers and black heels

Just to add that extra touch of glamour, Kate opted for a pair of Chain Hoop Earrings from high-street jewellery brand Orelia.

With winter here, and spring on the way, we are on the lookout for warm, but also super stylish coats to layer over. So, we are taking a leaf out of Kate's book and lusting after vibrant coloured coats to give our wardrobe the pop of colour it needs.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's favourite brands

Kate Middleton's exact Runaway Wool Coat from Max & Co retails for a hefty £390, but for those wanting an affordable alternative, M&S has you covered.

Look at the pink coat we've found in the new-in section...

Twill Single Breasted Coat, £65, M&S

The longstanding retailer has launched a Twill Single Breasted Coat in the same bubblegum pink hue as Kate's design, which is new in at M&S - and a fraction of the price too.

The stylish number is made from a polyester and viscose blend, and features an inner lining for extra comfort and warmth. It boasts a regular fit, which combined with the back vent allows you to move with ease on those long shopping sprees or weekend lunch dates.

What we love is the extra attention to detail, as this creation has patch pockets ont he front, as well as an internal pocket, and three-button front fastening.

It is available to buy in UK dress sizes 6 to 24, and comes in petal pink or chambray, which is more of a sky blue shade.

MORE: Boden's dreamy polka dot dress totally reminds us of Princess Diana

For those who are on the lookout for more similar designs to Kate's, we have you covered, as we have found a selection of other affordable purchases so you can channel your inner royal.

Handmade wool coat, £139.99, Mango

JJOELLE Fabric blocked oversized Crombie coat, £395, Ted Baker

Reclaimed Vintage inspired longline duster coat, £60.99, ASOS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.