Kate Middleton's £85 earrings have a special story - did you spot them?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge made a stylish return to public engagements this week, thrilling royal fans with her effortless sense of style.

SEE: Princess Beatrice's sentimental tribute to baby Sienna - did you spot it?

Kate looked as chic as ever in a delightful tonal outfit as she and Prince William visited Clitheroe Community Hospital in North Lancashire on Thursday. Dressing to perfection, she chose to recycle her limited edition cashmere wool camel coat from Massimo Dutti, which she layered over an elegant camel-coloured roll neck - and did you notice her pretty earrings?

Loading the player...

Kate Middleton and Prince William meet therapy puppies in Lancashire

The pastel pink accessories are another affordable buy from Missoma London, one of the royal's favourite jewellery brands – and in fact, the beautiful gemstone that adorns the drop earrings bears a special significance.

The Missoma website reads: "Our Rhodochrosite Pyramid Hoops feature a heart-based healing crystal that radiates love, compassion and all-around good vibes, suspended from a textured gold vermeil hoop."

Rhodochrosite is also known as the 'Stone of the compassionate heart', reflecting healing from heartbreak or loss.

Kate previously teamed her earrings with her Beulah London dress

Since Kate and many other royals often carefully choose the clothing and accessories they wear to reflect a certain message, we wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess had opted to wear these special earrings to promote positivity and love following the coronavirus crisis in the UK.

READ: What January blues? 25 times royal ladies looked brilliant in blue

SEE: Kate Middleton's jewellery collection - see all of her precious pieces

The Duchess of Sussex also loves to wear jewellery with significant meanings, and is fond of evil eye necklaces and zodiac designs.

Gold pyramid charm earrings, £85, Missoma

On Wednesday, Kate stole the show at the Foundling museum in London, wearing navy trousers, a navy roll-neck jumper and heels, and she finished with a dazzling teal coat she's worn before. She also sported some lovely gold earrings, which cost just £2.10 from Accessorize!

Kate re-wore her sentimental earrings this week

It's been a busy month for the Duchess - she turned 40 on 9 January. In celebration, three portraits of the royal were released to the public on her big day. Duchess Kate wore Alexander McQueen for the occasion - the same designer who created her wedding dress. The pictures were taken by royal photographer Paolo Reversi.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.