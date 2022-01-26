Kate Middleton surprises in leopard print and £10 ASOS accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday morning, the Duchess of Cambridge headed to the headquarters of mental health text line Shout to mark the service reaching over one million conversations with those in need.

Kate looked incredible in her latest outfit. Dressing for the cold weather in a stylish way, Prince William's wife wore a khaki leopard print shirt by Derek Lam 10 Crosby. It's a past season buy, so we've found some fab altertives should you ish to invest! The brunette beauty also wore a pair of £10 hoop earrings from ASOS. She also cinched in her waist with a black belt and added black knee high boots. The royal wore her hair in a blow-dried style and her makeup was flawless yet subtle.

Mother-of-three Kate met clinical supervisors, volunteers and fundraisers to thank them for their invaluable efforts to ensure that mental health support is available across the UK at any time of day or night. She also viewed a live demonstration of the platform before joining volunteers to hear about their experiences and how they have gained new skills.

Shout is the UK's only 24/7 text messaging support service, offering free and confidential help for anyone who is struggling to cope. Since its launch in May 2019, Shout has taken over 1,000,000 conversations with people who are anxious, stressed, depressed, suicidal or overwhelmed and who need immediate support.

Kate looked amazing in her khaki dress

We last saw Kate on Thursday, when she visited Clitheroe Community Hospital in North Lancashire. Dressing to perfection, she chose to recycle her limited edition cashmere wool camel coat from Massimo Dutti, which she layered over an elegant camel-coloured roll neck - and she added pretty earrings from Missoma.

The day before, she headed to the Foundling Museum in London, wearing a dark blue ensemble; navy trousers, a navy roll-neck jumper and heels, and she finished with a dazzling teal coat she's worn before.

She also sported some lovely gold earrings, which cost just £2.10 from Accessorize! We are loving these bargain accessories, KM!

