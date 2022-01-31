Queen Letizia's elegant red dress is ravishingly regal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to royal style, Queen Letizia never fails to impress. The Spanish queen debuted a simple but ever so elegant red dress last week, and fans have been obsessing over it ever since.

READ: Queen Letizia sends fans wild in fitted leather leggings

The 49-year-old royal attended the Luis Carandell Journalism Awards in the scarlet number, which features long sleeves, crew neckline, sophisticated piping details and softly accentuated waist silhouette. The royal paired the dress with matching red heels and a wine-red crocodile skin clutch, while wearing her silky brunette tresses down loose.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia's handbag contents revealed

A natural, glowing makeup look was the beauty choice of preference for the mother-of-two. Golden eyeshadow tones and a luscious lashing of mascara complemented the royal's dark features.

DISCOVER: Queen Letizia pays sweet tribute to mother-in-law Queen Sofia in stunning gown

A pair of silver drop earrings exhibiting small red gemstones added a touch of artistry to the look.

Queen Letizia looked stunning in red

Love Queen Letizia's red dress? Luckily for you, we've found the perfect replica for the ultimate occasionwear outfit.

Stand out from the crowd in Boden's 'Puff Sleeve Jersey Dress' in winter berry with tie waist belt and gentle ruched sleeve detail. A fit and flare silhouette is enhanced by a lined bodice and a feminine v-neck shape.

Puff Sleeve Jersey Dress, £90, Boden

Available online for £90, this dress will command attention while exuding classic elegance thanks to its daring hue.

Emulate Queen Letizia's complete look with a pair of red stilettos or heeled ankle boots if you're opting for a more casual approach. Accessorize with some red or silver jewels to achieve maximum royal sophistication or a simple gold chain for a youthful party aesthetic.

The royal is a master of classic dressing. Last week, she assembled a pleated aqua blouse and belted leather-look midi skirt, complemented by a dramatic yet classy black cape. Whether aiming for polished refinement or fiery red finesse, Queen Letizia has consistently proven that she can do it all.

MORE: Queen Letizia's elegant navy coat is the definition of cosy

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.