Kate Middleton's favourite jeans now come in white denim – and they're perfect for spring

Sparking yet another fashion frenzy, after sharing a candid photograph in her favourite pair of off-duty jeans back in June 2021, The Duchess of Cambridge had fans rushing to & Other Stories to emulate her smart casual look.

Donning the £65 'Favourite Cut Jeans' in acid blue wash, Kate had teamed her straight leg trousers with a fitted ribbed top from H&M to receive her first COVID-19 vaccination. And now, with spring and summer just months away, we reckon the Duchess will be shopping & Other Stories' new white denim version.

Duchess Kate debuted her new acid wash jeans in June 2021

Made from organic and recycled cotton, Kate's go-to jeans feature a high waist, full-length slim leg and comfort stretch. A seasonal staple, on those chillier days style this uber-flattering pair with a pastel jumper, tailored coat and ankle boots. Waiting for the sunshine? Add a floral blouse and box-fresh trainers when the weather warms up.

White Favourite Cut Jeans, £65, & Other Stories

It was the first time we'd seen the royal in this particular fit of jean since she has usually chosen to wear skinny-fit denim in the past, and unsurprisingly, thanks to the 'Kate effect' they quickly flew off of the shelves.

The royal teamed her jeans with a Chloé blazer, simple white tee and her Veja trainers in July

Eagle-eyed fans might also recognise Kate's jeans from a later visit to the Urban Nature Project at the Natural History Museum in July. For her second appearance in & Other Stories, she added a salmon pink Chloé blazer, a simple white tee and her Veja trainers.

While the mum-of-three is typically spotted in designer dresses and Jimmy Choos, fans are equally obsessed with her everyday outfits, and she recently delivered some winter style inspiration while shopping in London.

In new photos obtained by the MailOnline, the royal was seen leaving Peter Jones in Sloane Square on Friday, dressed in a grey cable knit jumper from Ralph Lauren, indigo skinny jeans and Chelsea boots. Wrapping up warm, she completed her look with a handcrafted checked wool coat from Massimo Dutti – and it's a hit with royal fans.

