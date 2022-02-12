This Marks & Spencer denim midi is near-identical to Meghan Markle’s US Open dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From the perfect jeans paired with boyfriend shirts and cashmere jumpers, to her eternal love for a stylish shirt dress, Meghan Markle always gets it right with her off-duty style.

Back in 2019, she wore a J.Crew ensemble to watch her friend Serena Williams play the final of the US Open, and while the denim dress hasn't come back in stock, Marks & Spencer just dropped a lookalike piece you're going to want to shop.

Meghan wore a J.Crew denim shirt dress to the US Open in 2019

The M&S midi dress is made from pure cotton denim and comes with a belt to cinch in your waist for a flattering silhouette. It has long sleeves, a collared neck and two front pockets.

Denim belted midi shirt dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

The best bit is it can be worn right now with knee-high boots and a longline coat, or with sunnies and sandals as we move into the warmer months.

Priced at £45, it's an affordable trans-seasonal piece. It's currently available in all sizes and comes in three different lengths, so you're guaranteed to get the right fit.

The Duchess paired her look with Victoria Beckham sunglasses and a J.Crew cardigan coat slung over her shoulders. She kept her makeup natural and glowy, and her hair was styled in gorgeous waves.

Meghan proves she's the ultimate hair goals with her bouncy blow dry

Meghan's £96 denim J.Crew dress sold out in just 12 hours, so don't wait around, we have a feeling this Marks & Spencer piece will be flying off the shelves.

