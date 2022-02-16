This M&S dress is a dead ringer for Meghan Markle’s blue shirt dress – and it’s only £25

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember the bold and beautiful blue shirt dress Megan Markle wore in Tonga during the royal tour with Prince Harry? We haven’t been able to get it out of our minds.

RELATED: All the beauty products Meghan Markle has said she loves

So, naturally, we were delighted when we saw this freshly-launched Marks & Spencer dress – it’s the spitting double of the Duchess' iconic look.

Tie waist mini shirt dress, £25, Marks & Spencer

It’s perfect for spring (let’s face it, we’re all bored to the teeth of winter fashion now, right?) and it’s available in sizes 6 to 24 in regular and long versions.

The waist-cinching self tie belt is super-slimming and the gathers at the shoulders mean it’s super flattering. The curved collar, meanwhile gives it a pretty and feminine twist. This is a wardrobe staple that we can see ourselves rocking at the office or on date night – it’s super versatile.

RELATED: This Marks & Spencer denim midi is near-identical to Meghan Markle’s US Open dress

MORE: Holly Willoughby's £25 Marks & Spencer outfit is blowing up Instagram

Meghan in her Veronica Beard dress during the royal tour with Prince Harry

But the best thing is the price tag – Meghan’s long-sold-out Cary Dress by US label Veronica Beard would set you back $595 (£438) but this Marks and Spencer beauty is a steal at only £25.

It’s a no-brainer if you ask us – hurry if you do want to snap one up as a sell-out is highly likely!

Oh and it's also available in green with cute floral details if that's more your thing!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Meghan reveals Archie and Lilibet's sibling bond

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.