Meghan Markle's exact skinny jeans are on sale for just $27 - that's 65% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As someone who loves timeless style as much as she loves sustainable fashion, Meghan Markle is a big fan of eco-friendly Everlane - and right now you can get the Duchess' exact style of Everlane skinny jeans on sale for just $27 (£26). That's 65% off!

MORE: Everlane deals plus 50+ more Presidents Day sales to shop now

Meghan was first seen in the Everlane authentic stretch high-rise skinny jeans at The Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto in 2017.

She looked amazing pairing them with a nude trench coat and has also been pictured out wearing an Everlane jumpsuit as well as a pair of suede statement flats from the brand.

Meghan Markle wearing the Everlane skinny jeans

Made from premium Japanese denim, the jeans are available in six different washes, from black to dark indigo and white. The best-selling jeans have quite a fan base with an average rating of 4.68 stars from over 6,600 reviews.

Authentic stretch high-rise skinny jeans, were $78 / £77, now $27 / £26, Everlane

The authentic stretch skinnies have just the right amount of stretch and a flattering high-rise cut and are figure-hugging as well as super comfortable.

MORE:

Love Meghan Markle's aquamarine statement ring? We found a $30 lookalike

10 Nordstrom Rack gifts Meghan Markle would love

One customer said the jeans are "the most perfect-fitting pair I have ever owned!"

Another said: "The best jeans l have. Very comfortable and soft fabric. The fit is very good."

While one added: "I absolutely love these pants, and have them in 3 different washes! They’re so flattering and comfortable."

The skinny jeans are available in sizes 23-35 with a choice of ankle length, regular or tall.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.