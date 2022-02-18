﻿
Meghan-Markle-jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle's exact skinny jeans are on sale for just $27 - that's 65% off

Meghan loves Everlane's iconic denim

As someone who loves timeless style as much as she loves sustainable fashion, Meghan Markle is a big fan of eco-friendly Everlane -  and right now you can get the Duchess' exact style of Everlane skinny jeans on sale for just $27 (£26). That's 65% off!

MORE: Everlane deals plus 50+ more Presidents Day sales to shop now

Meghan was first seen in the Everlane authentic stretch high-rise skinny jeans at The Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto in 2017.

She looked amazing pairing them with a nude trench coat and has also been pictured out wearing an Everlane jumpsuit as well as a pair of suede statement flats from the brand.

meghan-markle-everlane

Meghan Markle wearing the Everlane skinny jeans

Made from premium Japanese denim, the jeans are available in six different washes, from black to dark indigo and white. The best-selling jeans have quite a fan base with an average rating of 4.68 stars from over 6,600 reviews.

meghan markle exact skinny jeans on sale at everlane

Authentic stretch high-rise skinny jeans, were $78 / £77, now $27 / £26, Everlane

SHOP NOW

The authentic stretch skinnies have just the right amount of stretch and a flattering high-rise cut and are figure-hugging as well as super comfortable. 

MORE:

 Love Meghan Markle's aquamarine statement ring? We found a $30 lookalike

10 Nordstrom Rack gifts Meghan Markle would love

One customer said the jeans are "the most perfect-fitting pair I have ever owned!"

Another said: "The best jeans l have. Very comfortable and soft fabric. The fit is very good."

While one added: "I absolutely love these pants, and have them in 3 different washes! They’re so flattering and comfortable."

The skinny jeans are available in sizes 23-35 with a choice of ankle length, regular or tall.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about meghan marklestyle

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back