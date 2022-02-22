Loved Meghan Markle's luxe satin skirt? We’ve found the dreamiest dupes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's hard to forget the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step back from royal duties in January 2020. The last time royal fans caught a glimpse of Meghan before the bombshell announcement, she looked glowing at Canada House in London wearing a tonal-brown outfit, including a very on-trend satin midi skirt by Massimo Dutti.

If you've been obsessed with the slip skirt trend ever since then listen up – we've found the dreamiest dupes from ASOS, & Other Stories, River Island and more, so you can recreate one of Meghan's most iconic looks in time for spring.

Meghan stunned in a brown midi skirt from Massimo Dutti back in January 2020

When she first stepped out at Canada House, Meghan teamed her A-line slip skirt with a tan polo neck, her favourite velvet Jimmy Choo heels and a Reiss coat - and she even continued the brown theme with her statement eye makeup.

While the 'Meghan effect' immediately wiped her exact Massimo Dutti skirt from stock, luckily the brand has just launched a near-identical version for £99.95! And there are also some seriously chic high street alternatives to shop.

Brown satin slip skirts like Meghan Markle

Satin Midi Slip Skirt, £99.95, Massimo Dutti

Brown A-Line Midi Slip Skirt, £65, & Other Stories

Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt, £22, La Redoute

While we're obsessed with Meghan's elegant brown design, if you're looking for a more colourful choice, then there are plenty of pastel, jewel-tone and khaki satin skirts to add to your wardrobe – and here are some of our favourites...

Shop more of our favourite satin slip skirts

Pink Split Hem Satin Midi Slip Skirt, £30, River Island

Satin Slip Midi Slip Skirt in Fuchsia Pink, £25, OMNES

Khaki Green Slip Skirt, £69, Ghost

