Loved Meghan Markle's Valentino shift dress? We've found the perfect dupe – and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

An iconic style moment for the Duchess of Sussex, back in September 2021, royal fans welcomed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on stage at the Global Citizen Live concert in New York.

READ: Exclusive: Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation announces incredible news to mark the start of Women's History Month

Joining the star-studded lineup, which included Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Billie Eilish, the royal couple looked oh so glamorous, with Meghan donning a cream shift dress by Valentino, priced at £3,300, and Harry putting on a dapper display in a black tailored suit.

Meghan teamed her Valentino mini dress with black stilettos and gold jewellery

Still in love with Meghan's designer dress? Us too, and thanks to Coast you can shop a near-identical version for a more affordable price. Reduced to £183.20 in the sale, this eye-catching mini dress is adorned with elegant crystal embellishments that shimmer in the light. Cut in a similar shift style, it makes for a flattering yet relaxed fit.

Wowing fans in her designer threads, Meghan chose to accessorise her outfit with a pair of black stilettos and her favourite gold 'Love' bangle by Cartier.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in first joint appearance of the year - and Doria joins them, too!

MORE: Meghan Markle's sweet tribute you might have missed at NAACP Awards

Ivory Embellished Mini Dress, was £229 NOW £183.20, Coast

Sweeping her brunette tresses into a low ponytail, complete with loosely curled strands that framed her face, the mum-of-two opted for a dramatic smokey eye and a nude lip to match – stunning.

Joining forces to address the crowd, Harry and Meghan received a huge round of applause from the audience as they walked out on stage hand-in-hand. "My wife and I believe that where you are born should not dictate your ability to survive. Especially when treatments exist to keep you safe," said Harry to the cheering crowds.

"Look at us all here, 60,000 strong in New York City," Harry began, asking: "Are we prepared to do what's necessary to end this pandemic?"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: From the red carpet to royal engagements – see Meghan Markle's epic style evolution

Meghan then greeted the crowds: "It is so good to be back here with all of you," she said.

"Look, we know it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. We get it, it's a lot, and some people are just over it," Meghan shared. "But if everyone's over it, it is never going to be over. There is so much we can do today that can get us closer to ending this pandemic and that's why we're all here."

The special event was held to urge world leaders from the G7 and European Union to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.