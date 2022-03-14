Kate Middleton's Ray-Ban sunglasses are now 38% off in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The warmer weather is just around the corner - have you got your sunnies sorted for 2022? If your sunglasses game needs upping then you might want to take inspiration from one of our fave royal style icons – Kate Middleton.

But make sure you do it soon, because her favourite Ray-Ban sunglasses are currently 42% off in the Amazon sale, so hurry to grab a bargain to protect your peepers and look seriously stylish.

The Duchess of Cambridge loves Ray-Ban’s Wayfarers in tortoiseshell and you can currently get the fancy polarised version of her model for £64 less than the usual retail price. Kate has been seen rocking the iconic frames at several sunny royal engagements, including at Wimbledon, on royal tours and even during family days at the polo.

Kate Middleton loves her classic Ray-Bans and is often seen out in them

They’re a classic frame that suits most face types and is infinitely versatile – they are just as easily paired with a summer wedding outfit as a t-shirt and shorts combo down the beach. And these are sturdy, which means they’ll last for years and years – which is handy since they won’t go out of fashion.

If the Wayfarer shape isn’t your thing then there are several other styles up for grabs in the sale, including the equally classic aviators and round frames, at up to 43% off – see below. And the good news is, if you get ordering now they’ll be here in time for the hot weather coming.

