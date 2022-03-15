Queen Letizia's statement midi skirt comes in the perfect spring shade

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ready for spring, Queen Letizia is embracing the new season and she's starting with the timeless pastel trend. A vision in pink, the mum-of-two nailed business chic on Tuesday as she attended the Rare Diseases World Day event, held at the Ciudad de Leon Auditorium.

Recycling one of her favourite pieces – a Reiss ombre pleated skirt that she often rocks at royal engagements, Letizia completed her ensemble with a baby pink round-neck jumper.

Queen Letizia headed to the Ciudad de Leon Auditorium on Tuesday

Adding suede stilettos, a waist-cinching belt and a pair of gold hoop earrings into the mix, the royal modelled a bouncy blowdry full of voluminous curls. As for her makeup, Letizia teamed a brown glittery eyeshadow with a touch of mascara and a light dusting of bronzer to contour.

A popular style, Queen Letizia's exact skirt has since become a sellout sensation, but now Reiss is selling a near-identical version in a cream and black colourway. For £158, you'll be able to recreate this royal look in no time – just add a pastel pink knit like this £15 crew neck from Marks & Spencer.

Ombre Pleated Skirt, £158, Reiss

Eagle-eyed fans might recognise Letizia's ombre skirt from several engagements, including her 2020 appearance at the Rare Diseases World Day event in Madrid. She later wore it in 2021, while attending the Journalism Awards alongside her husband, King Felipe.

Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper, £15, Marks & Spencer

Revered as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Queen Letizia often makes headlines with her sophisticated fashion choices, and just last week she donned an all-white outfit that had been tailor-made by the Palace's dressmaker.

VIDEO: See Queen Letizia of Spain's epic style evolution

Resembling a modern-day Marilyn Monroe, the 49-year-old exuded Old Hollywood glamour as she attended Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. Donning a white satin blouse and a coordinating midi skirt, Letizia completed her ethereal look with brown croc print stilettos and a matching clutch bag by Magrit.

Pictured meeting with fashion designers while she explored the stunning new collections, Letizia's visit marked her first appearance at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in 10 years.

