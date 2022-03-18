Meghan Markle's stylish signet ring is now 20% off in the Missoma sale – but hurry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

To celebrate the Spring Equinox and International Day of Happiness, cult jewellery brand Missoma has launched the Feel Good Flash Sale, giving customers a huge 20% off everything on the site, including Meghan Markle's beloved gold open heart signet ring, which is set with white cubic zirconia.

Running for a limited time only, from Friday 18th March – Monday 21st March, shoppers can score incredible discounts by using the code: HAPPY20. What are you waiting for?

The stunning collection of jewels owned by the Royal Family

Instead of the usual price tag of £89, you can now buy Duchess Meghan's exact ring for a very reasonable £71.20.

A sentimental piece, according to the site: "the open heart on this signet ring is a symbol representing emotions of love, passion and friendship. One to wear close to the heart".

Gold Open Heart Signet Ring, was £89 NOW £71.20, Missoma

Meghan was first spotted wearing the signet ring in October 2018 during a visit to Chichester, West Sussex with her husband Prince Harry.

While her cream Armani coat, green silk shirt by & Other Stories and matching leather skirt by Hugo Boss won rave reviews, it was her engraved signet ring and delicate gold jewellery that we couldn't take our eyes off of.

Meghan was first spotted wearing the ring in 2018

Meghan isn't the only royal who is a fan of Missoma jewellery – the Duchess of Cambridge has also been known to wear a piece or two.

In fact, Kate's pink and gold drop hoop earrings, which she wore back in September during a trip to Brick Lane in London, are also in the Feel Good Flash Sale!

Kate's Missoma earrings are finally back in stock

Rhodochrosite Gold Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings, was £85 NOW £68, Missoma

After Kate was spotted wearing them they quickly sold out, but luckily they're now back in stock and have been reduced to £68 from £85. We predict another sell-out!

