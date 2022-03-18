Marks & Spencer's new £39.50 dress is a dead ringer for Kate Middleton's pastel style

Megan Bull
The Duchess of Cambridge wowed in a lilac floral dress from Faithfull The Brand in 2020, and now Marks & Spencer is selling a similar style for £39.50.
Looking pretty in pastels, back in June 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in one of her most memorable summer dresses to date.
Wowing royal fans in a lilac midi by Faithfull The Brand, the 'Kate effect' well and truly took over as shoppers wiped it from stock. And now, with the sunnier seasons fast approaching, Marks & Spencer has just dropped the loveliest lookalike.
Kate wore a striking floral dress from Faithfull The Brand back in June 2020
Priced at £39.50, this timeless tea dress is adorned in a stunning sky blue and lilac print. Fitted with a simple round neckline and puff sleeves, it can be styled with everything from colourful heels to box-fresh trainers and white ankle boots. A versatile addition to your wardrobe, we reckon Kate would absolutely love it!
Keeping her accessories to a minimum, during her 2020 visit to The Nook children's hospice in Norfolk, she teamed her floral dress with her favourite pair of espadrilles - thought to be the Russell & Bromley 'Coco-nut' wedges. Kate also appeared to be wearing her Accessorize 'Twisted Circle' earrings, which cost just £5.
Floral Round Neck Midaxi Tea Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer
The Duchess has long been a royal patron of East Anglia's children's hospices, and opened the facility herself back in November 2019 - so she was no doubt thrilled to return for one of her first engagements since the coronavirus lockdown, as well as marking Children's Hospice Week.
In a sweet moment, she also gave an insight into how her family had been keeping occupied during the lockdown, revealing that her kids had enjoyed a sunflower-growing competition, with Prince Louis taking the lead.
Whilst teaching Star Pope-Saunders, 11, her brothers Hudson, eight, and six-year-old Sonny how to loosen the plants from their pots to replant them, the Duchess said: "The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers, Louis's is winning so George is a little grumpy about that!"
