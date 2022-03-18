Marks & Spencer's new £39.50 dress is a dead ringer for Kate Middleton's pastel style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking pretty in pastels, back in June 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in one of her most memorable summer dresses to date.

READ: Best green coats inspired by Kate Middleton's St Patrick's Day outfit

Wowing royal fans in a lilac midi by Faithfull The Brand, the 'Kate effect' well and truly took over as shoppers wiped it from stock. And now, with the sunnier seasons fast approaching, Marks & Spencer has just dropped the loveliest lookalike.

Kate wore a striking floral dress from Faithfull The Brand back in June 2020

Priced at £39.50, this timeless tea dress is adorned in a stunning sky blue and lilac print. Fitted with a simple round neckline and puff sleeves, it can be styled with everything from colourful heels to box-fresh trainers and white ankle boots. A versatile addition to your wardrobe, we reckon Kate would absolutely love it!

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, during her 2020 visit to The Nook children's hospice in Norfolk, she teamed her floral dress with her favourite pair of espadrilles - thought to be the Russell & Bromley 'Coco-nut' wedges. Kate also appeared to be wearing her Accessorize 'Twisted Circle' earrings, which cost just £5.

MORE: Kate Middleton’s Superga trainers now come in a super cute pastel pink hue for spring

READ: Zara Tindall outfit twins with Kate Middleton at Cheltenham day three

Floral Round Neck Midaxi Tea Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

The Duchess has long been a royal patron of East Anglia's children's hospices, and opened the facility herself back in November 2019 - so she was no doubt thrilled to return for one of her first engagements since the coronavirus lockdown, as well as marking Children's Hospice Week.

In a sweet moment, she also gave an insight into how her family had been keeping occupied during the lockdown, revealing that her kids had enjoyed a sunflower-growing competition, with Prince Louis taking the lead.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Kate Middleton's most glamorous evening looks

Whilst teaching Star Pope-Saunders, 11, her brothers Hudson, eight, and six-year-old Sonny how to loosen the plants from their pots to replant them, the Duchess said: "The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers, Louis's is winning so George is a little grumpy about that!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.