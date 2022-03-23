Grab a chic purse in Saks' big sale - including Kate Middleton's cutest-ever bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Attention royal fans! Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends and Family sale is ON - and you can get fabulous DeMellier bags loved by Kate Middleton for 25% off, starting at less than $185.

The Saks handbag discounts also include even more top brands from Coach to Moschino, but we really can't resist a royal-approved purse. Especially when it’s on sale.

The Duchess of Cambridge's DeMellier Nano Montreal purse made its debut on her arm in May, when the mom-of-three wore it to the launch of her photography book, Hold Still ($29.80).

Duchess Kate loves the DeMellier micro bags - like the Nano Montreal she's carrying here

KATE'S BAG: DeMellier Nano Montreal, was $395 now $296.25, Saks Fifth Avenue

Duchess Kate teamed her leather DeMellier satchel with a bright red Eponine London coat and $675 Ralph Lauren ‘Celia’ pumps - but we think the micro bag would look great with anything from an office look to jeans.

DeMellier Mini Alexandria Bag, also in off-white and taupe, was $395 now $296.25, Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks has a whole host of DeMellier purses, which are handcrafted of fine Spanish and Italian leather by local artists in the south of Spain, on sale through March 29.

DeMellier Midi Los Angeles Leather Tote, was $535 now $401.25, Saks Fifth Avenue

DeMellier LEARN Tote, was $245 now $183.75, Saks Fifth Avenue

One hundred percent of profits from the DeMellier LEARN tote are donated to The Black Curriculum programs. The tote is also available in a 'SOUL' version in Ivory, with profits going to PEERS, a mental health organization.

Meghan Markle is also a fan of the luxury handbag label - here's the Duchess wearing the DeMellier Mini Venice

It seems like the whole British royal family, from Duchess Camilla to Meghan Markle, loves the London-based luxury handbag brand. Duchess Meghan has at least one in her collection that we’ve spotted, the DeMellier Mini Venice, which retails for $480.

MEGHAN'S PURSE: DeMellier Mini Venice in forest grain, $480, DeMellier

Saks doesn’t currently carry that model, but you can shop it straight from the DeMellier site.

