Kate Middleton wows in romantic zebra print dress

The Duchess of Cambridge has stunned audiences with another unreal dress during the royal tour of the Caribbean. The 40-year-old looked incredible in a brand new outfit as she stepped out on Saturday – and all we can say is wow.

Duchess Kate looked radiant in a pink zebra print Rixo dress featuring a collared neckline, shirt-style bodice, fitted hip panel, puff sleeves and midi length skirt. The royal teamed the feminine number with a bright pink clutch bag from Emmy London and a pair of wedged espadrilles in a toasted brown hue.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with those affected by Hurricane Dorian

The mother-of-three accessorised with some intricately designed gold lace earrings, adding a touch of glam to the hypnotising outfit.

Kate wore her thick brunette tresses down in a curled blow-dry with a middle parting. She opted for a natural but bronzed makeup concoction, consisting of a dark defined brow, peachy sun-kissed skin and dusting of blush.

Duchess Kate looked pretty in pink

Prince William looked suave as he walked alongside his wife, wearing a navy suit and pale blue shirt.

The royal looked radiant on the last day of the tour

If you're as obsessed with Kate's look as we are, then you're in luck as her glorious Rixo dress is still available to buy online.

RIXO 'Izzy' Pink Marble Zebra Dress, £245/$352

If you adore Kate's pretty in pink look but aren't such a fan of the price tag, then we've got the perfect alternative just for you.

Red and Pink Zebra Stripe Midi Dress, £65, Omnes

This striking pink and red zebra print midi dress is ideal for spring evenings out and weekends away. Pair the number with some glittering gold jewellery and an elegant clutch bag for a playful evening outfit.

Kate recently dazzled in a turquoise satin dress by couture wedding designer Phillipa Lepley that featured bow-detailing on the shoulders and an elegant, pleated skirt for her arrival alongside Prince William at a reception hosted by the Governor General at the Baha Mar Resort.

The royal has treated us to an array of must-see tour outfits which have given us plenty of spring wardrobe inspiration.

