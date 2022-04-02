Still swooning over Kate Middleton's green Sandro dress? This lookalike is a spring must-have

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted one of her dreamiest summer dresses to date, and thanks to Boden, you can recreate her glamorous look in time for spring.

Making a radiant appearance at the Hampton Court Flower Show, where her garden had just gone on display, the wife of Prince William was in great spirits as she stepped out in a bottle green midi dress by Sandro which was emblazoned with an unusual polka-dot print.

Kate debuted her gorgeous green dress at the Hampton Court Flower Show

Polishing off her ensemble, she added nude wedges and a pair of earrings by Accessorize, which cost her just £8. Thrifty! As for her hair and makeup, the royal styled her chestnut locks in loose, bouncy curls, and opted for a fresh-faced and dewy complexion.

With the new season finally in bloom, we've found the loveliest lookalike of Kate's Sandro dress, and it's already selling like hotcakes!

GET THE LOOK:

Green Jersey Midi Dress, £85, Boden

Priced at £85, this geometric printed midi features short sleeves, a round neckline and a flattering elasticated waistband. A versatile addition to your wardrobe, style it with statement sunglasses, a denim jacket and a colourful crossbody bag when the sun comes out.

Having received a number of glowing reviews from Boden shoppers, one wrote:

"Just when I think you can't get any more fabulous you produce the most gorgeous dress - flattering design, very wearable attractive fabric and so easy to dress up or down. Perfect!"

"Really like this dress. So comfortable and flattering to wear. Bought another colour too," added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "I love this dress, it fits perfectly and is so comfortable and easy to wear. I'd love to see it in more patterns."

The Duchess boasts an incredible collection of dresses, and another of our favourites is the sky blue Emila Wickstead number that she wore to RHS Garden Wisley in 2019 – and if you're still in love with it, then this £299 design by Hobbs is not to be missed.

