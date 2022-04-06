These Kate Middleton-inspired genuine jewels will make your jaw drop – and they're 65% off at Macy's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you've ever seen Kate Middleton wearing an eye-popping piece of jewelry to a royal engagement and wished that you could wear those regal gems yourself, we have some fabulous news. You can shop lookalikes of the Duchess' sparkling looks at Macy's (yes, Macy's), and they're on sale!

Macy's is having a huge sale right now with the lowest prices of the season. And included in the discounts is a collection of real dream jewels by EFFY for the ultimate royal fan.

That means and for a short time only you can add emerald, sapphire and diamond looks just like Duchess Kate's to your jewelry box for less.

The Duchess of Cambridge sparkled in emerald and diamond royal jewels at the 2018 BAFTAs

You don’t have to be a Duchess to have your own treasure trove of palace-worthy jewels - Royalty Inspired by EFFY is a line exclusive to Macy’s and includes pieces that are strikingly similar to jewelry we’ve seen worn by Duchess Kate.

Royalty Inspired by EFFY Emerald and Diamond Earrings, were $1,000 now $350, Macy's

We love EFFY's near-replicas of the emerald and diamond jewelry that the Duchess of Cambridge wore to the 2018 BAFTAs along with her deep green Jenny Packham gown.

The EFFY collection includes an uncanny version of the stunning diamond and emerald earrings - and they, along with the sapphire version, are currently priced at $350.

Royalty Inspired by EFFY Emerald and Diamond Necklace, was $10,600 now $3,710, Macy's

One of the most spectacular pieces in the Royal Inspired collection is the emerald and diamond necklace that's a stunning lookalike for Kate’s royal gems, a future family heirloom that you can get for thousands of dollars less if you shop now.

Duchess Kate's sapphire and diamond ring once belonged to Princess Diana

And if you love Kate’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, you’ll definitely be drawn to the EFFY sapphire ring that you can get in either white or yellow gold.

Royalty Inspired by EFFY Sapphire and Diamond Ring, was $2,800 now $1,120 with code: SPARKLE, Macy's

All of these pieces are available in either emerald or sapphire, so be sure to check out the whole dazzling collection.

