Meghan Markle's denim dress is a spring must-have – and this lookalike is royally chic

Revered for her impeccable sense of style, the Duchess of Sussex has built an enviable collection of designer dresses, and one of our favourites is the Carolina Herrera denim number that she wore to the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in 2018.

On hand to support Prince Harry as he took part in the Sentebale Polo Cup, Meghan certainly made an entrance at the charity event, as she stepped out in the elegant fit-and-flare, priced at an eye-watering £2,357.

Meghan first wore her Carolina Herrera denim dress in July 2018

Adding to her sophisticated ensemble, the royal teamed her midi dress with cream stilettos and a coordinating rattan clutch bag, which was actually a bargain buy from high street store, J.Crew.

Sweeping her brunette tresses into a low chignon, Meghan completed the look with a pair of statement sunglasses – so chic.

GET THE LOOK:

Denim Belted Midi Dress, £110, Boden

With spring finally in bloom, we're taking style cues from the duchess and investing in this near-identical denim dress from Boden, and it's perfect for the new season. Retailing at a more purse-friendly £110, this figure-flattering design is crafted from cool cotton and fitted with short sleeves, a shirt-style collar and a waist-cinching buckle belt.

A versatile addition to your wardrobe, it can be dressed up with stilettos and a matching clutch or dressed down with white trainers and a crossbody bag. Also available in a grey or pale green tropical print, if you're a fan of the A-line silhouette, why not invest in multiple styles?

Back in 2018, Meghan's dress became a huge talking point, as did her J.Crew clutch after fans realised that the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton had also carried the very same one at Wimbledon in July.

Pictured attending the tennis championship, Pippa coordinated her bag with a white eyelet dress and a summery fedora hat – stunning.

Unsurprisingly, royal fans were quick to snap up Meghan and Pippa's go-to bag, sending the J.Crew website into overdrive. At one point, over 3000 people were looking to purchase the clutch - which predictably, sold out immediately.

