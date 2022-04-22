Marks & Spencer's new-in pink summer dress has major Kate Middleton vibes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge scored major style points as she attended the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in support of her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

Cheering the royal siblings on from the sidelines, Duchess Kate stepped out in a pretty pink midi dress by one of her favourite labels, L.K.Bennett. Accessorising with tan espadrille wedges and a red crossbody bag by Mulberry, the 40-year-old rocked her signature bouncy blowdry alongside radiant, and natural makeup.

Duchess Kate wore her L.K.Bennett dress to a polo match in 2019

Becoming a firm favourite among fashion fans, the mum-of-three's exact style is no longer available to shop, but Marks & Spencer has just dropped the dreamiest collection alongside Ghost – another of Kate's go-to brands – and this new-season design is so similar.

Priced at £69, we're obsessed with this vibrant pink wrap dress. Adorned in an on-trend ditsy print, it features short puff sleeves, a deep V-neckline and a figure-flattering self-tie at the waist.

M&S X Ghost Ditsy Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

Complete with subtle tiering along the hem for an added touch of femininity, it's the perfect spring style, and can be teamed with everything from tennis shoes to white ankle boots and heels. Our advice? You better act quick because it's already trending online.

When it comes to dressing for the sunshine, the royal is rarely without her tinted Ray-Bans, which she also appeared to be wearing at the polo match.

Now reduced by 26% in the Amazon sale, Kate's favourite frames, the classic Wayfarers are priced at £87, and you can snap them up in time for summer.

Infinitely versatile, the sleek and elegant design suits most face types and can be easily paired with a summer wedding outfit or a casual t-shirt and jeans combo. The ultimate accessory, it turns out Holly Willoughby is also a fan, and she's been spotted wearing the same sunglasses at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

