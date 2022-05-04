Queen Letizia surprises royal fans in slinky Mango dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Revered as one of Europe's most fashion-forward royals, you might be surprised to know that Queen Letizia loves the high street just as much as she does designer labels.

RELATED: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen dress to Sophie Wessex's Prada shoes

Putting together one of her more affordable outfits to date, on Wednesday the wife of King Felipe debuted a new two-tone midi dress at the Reina Letizia Awards – and it's priced at £59.99.

Queen Letizia stepped out in a bold colour block dress from Mango

Looking oh-so-chic in photographs taken outside the Asamblea de Extremadura in Merida, Letizia could be seen carrying a bespoke leather handbag from BOSS. Teaming her colour block dress with a pair of black Magrit pumps, she added a hint of sparkle, courtesy of her diamante star earrings from Chanel.

Keeping all focus on her retro-inspired dress, the royal wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Drawing attention to her dark eyes with a brown smokey shadow, Letizia sported a dash of mascara, rosy blusher and a pale nude lip gloss – so glam.

READ: Queen Letizia looks sensational in navy pencil dress for special occasion

MORE: Kate Middleton sends seriously powerful hidden message through latest outfit

Colour Block Midi Dress, £59.99, MANGO

In love with Queen Letizia's look? Fans of her dress can shop it through both Mango and John Lewis. A popular choice, it's uber-flattering thanks to its A-line silhouette and waist-cinching belt.

A sleeveless style that'll keep you cool throughout summer, it's the ultimate desk-to-daywear dress. Heading to the office? Add a tailored blazer and ankle boots. Getting dolled up for date night? A pair of strappy sandals and statement earrings should do the trick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution

Over the last few weeks Queen Letizia has had an incredibly busy schedule and with that comes plenty of royal style inspiration.

While making an appearance at the SM Awards for Children's and Youth Literature, the mum-of-two created a monochrome ensemble as she tucked a teal blouse from Maria Barragan into a pair of matching wide-leg trousers, also by the label.

Completing her look with a white coat, gold Magrit heels and a coordinating clutch bag, the 49-year-old nailed business chic.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.