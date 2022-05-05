Marks & Spencer just dropped a stunning white trouser suit that's just like Meghan Markle's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Meghan Markle stepped out in a white Valentino suit at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands last month, it's safe to say we all collectively swooned.

RELATED: Trouser suits are huge for spring - these are the 15 suits to wear for the event in your diary

MORE: This Boden midi is the perfect lookalike for Meghan Markle's khaki summer dress

It was the Duchess of Sussex's first international appearance in 2022 and she didn't disappoint with her stunning ensemble. She accessorised with a matching Valentino bag and white Aquazzura heels - the same pair she reportedly had custom made for her wedding reception.

Meghan looked incredible in Valentino at the 2022 Invictus Games

As expected, the Valentino trouser suit sold out online almost instantly, so we've been searching for high street lookalikes ever since, and we've found a very similar style in Marks & Spencer's latest collection.

The satin-look slim fit blazer is fully lined and features two front pockets, while the matching trousers come in a cool high-waisted wide-leg cut.

Satin look blazer, £69/$125, and matching wide-leg trousers, £45/$77.50, Marks & Spencer

Sleek and so stylish, you could dress up the outfit with white heels like the Duchess, complete with her Valentino bag which is still available to shop, or dress it down with flat leather sandals. Either way, we love it paired with gold jewellery just like Meghan's.

Valentino Garavani one stud crossbody bag, £2,290/$3,308, Farfetch

Available in sizes 6-24 and petite, regular or tall, the two-piece is far more affordable than its designer counterpart with the blazer priced at £69 ($125) and the trousers at £45 ($77.50). They're a totally worthy investment too, as the blazer could also be paired with your favourite jeans and the trousers would look incredible worn with a crop top for an alternative evening outfit.

SHOP: Missoma just dropped a new collection we know Meghan Markle will love

Both pieces are selling super quickly so don't wait around. We'll see you at the checkout.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.