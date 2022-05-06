Loved Kate Middleton's pink Wimbledon dress? We've found a gorgeous high street lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love nothing more than style spotting at Wimbledon, and the Duchess of Cambridge never disappoints with her courtside ensembles.

One of our favourites is the pink Beulah London midi dress she wore to the men's final last summer. The stunning crepe number featured cropped sleeves and a short stand neckline. Also a royal favourite, the dress has been worn in beige by Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary.

Kate wearing Beulah London at the Wimbledon men's final 2021

While Kate's dress is now sold out, the ethical clothing label, which is owned by a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has a highly coveted new collection this summer. We've also found a very similar piece at one of Kate's favourite high street brands, LK Bennett.

Amor Pink Satin Crepe Crystal Belt Dress, £279/$500, LK Bennett

Like her Beulah London dress, it's crafted from pale pink satin crepe, features cuffed short sleeves, a midi length and is belted. The 1930s-inspired style has the same vintage look but with a few extra details, like a crystal buckle and centre slit.

Priced at £279 ($500), it's more affordable than Kate's designer piece and comes available in UK sizes 6-18. Part of LK Bennett's Royal Ascot collection, it's perfect if you're heading to the races, or it would make an equally gorgeous wedding guest dress.

Kate accessorised her look with nude Aldo Nicholes block heel pumps, Chris Ray-Ban sunnies and a vintage beaded clutch by Josef. She kept her makeup natural and glowy and her hair styled in her signature waves.

