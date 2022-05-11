This Princess Charlotte-approved brand is up to 60% off at Nordstrom: Our 7 favorite looks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mom-of-three Kate Middleton loves to dress in affordable British brand Boden - and she loves to dress her children in the brand's fun styles, too!

RELATED: Princess Charlotte wears a Mini Boden cardigan to a soccer match

If you’re a fan of the the Duchess of Cambridge's style and have kids in your life you'll love that the childrenswear line by Boden is the big sale happening now at Nordstrom.

RELATED: Prince George looks ultra-cute in his affordable Boden chino shorts

Mom-of-three the Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a Boden blouse here, is a fan of the affordable British brand's whimsical looks for both herself and her kids

Duchess Kate has quite a few looks from Boden's line for grown-ups, and she loves dressing Princess Charlotte in the just-as-colorful and whimsical mini version of the label.

In the Nordstrom sale, we've found some great royal-inspired Mini Boden pieces Princess Charlotte would love.

MORE:

Cute Jubilee kids outfits for the Queen's Jubilee: From M&S to Etsy

Kate Middleton's workout wear is in the Nordstrom sale

And if you're inspired by the wardrobes of Princess Charlotte’s brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, don’t worry - you can shop the Nordstrom sale for little Prince looks, too.

If you think that Princess Charlotte has the most adorable outfits ever, you’ll definitely want to keep scrolling...

Hooded Sweatshirt Dress, was $59 now $35.40, Nordstrom

Star Leggings, were $32 now $19.20, Nordstrom

Kids' Print Smocked Sundress, was $68 now $40.80, Nordstrom

Twirly Skirt, was $47 now $28.20, Nordstrom

Kids' jersey sweatshirt dress, was $44 now $26.40, Nordstrom

Chelsea Boot, was $89 now $53.40, Nordstrom

Collared Long Sleeve Dress, was $64 now $38.40, Nordstrom

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.