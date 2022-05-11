﻿
nordstrom sale princess charlotte boden

This Princess Charlotte-approved brand is up to 60% off at Nordstrom: Our 7 favorite looks

The Princess' mom Kate Middleton would love these fun looks, too!

Mom-of-three Kate Middleton loves to dress in affordable British brand Boden - and she loves to dress her children in the brand's fun styles, too!

If you’re a fan of the the Duchess of Cambridge's style and have kids in your life you'll love that the childrenswear line by Boden is the big sale happening now at Nordstrom.

kate-middleton-boden-blouse-nordstrom

Mom-of-three the Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a Boden blouse here, is a fan of the affordable British brand's whimsical looks for both herself and her kids

Duchess Kate has quite a few looks from Boden's line for grown-ups, and she loves dressing Princess Charlotte in the just-as-colorful and whimsical mini version of the label.

princess charlotte nordstrom sale

In the Nordstrom sale, we've found some great royal-inspired Mini Boden pieces Princess Charlotte would love.

And if you're inspired by the wardrobes of Princess Charlotte’s brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, don’t worry - you can shop the Nordstrom sale for little Prince looks, too.

If you think that Princess Charlotte has the most adorable outfits ever, you’ll definitely want to keep scrolling...

princess charlotte boden nordstrom sale sweatshirt dress

Hooded Sweatshirt Dress, was $59 now $35.40, Nordstrom

SHOP NOW

 

princess charlotte boden nordstrom star leggings

Star Leggings, were $32 now $19.20, Nordstrom

SHOP NOW

princess charlotte boden nordstrom sale sea dress-z

Kids' Print Smocked Sundress, was $68 now $40.80, Nordstrom

SHOP NOW

 

princess charlotte mini boden nordstrom pink skirt

Twirly Skirt, was $47 now $28.20, Nordstrom

SHOP NOW

 

princess charlotte mini boden nordstrom floral dress

Kids' jersey sweatshirt dress, was $44 now $26.40, Nordstrom

SHOP NOW

 

princess charlotte boden boots nordstrom sale

Chelsea Boot, was $89 now $53.40, Nordstrom

SHOP NOW

 

princess charlotte boden nordstrom sale color print dress

Collared Long Sleeve Dress, was $64 now $38.40, Nordstrom

SHOP NOW

