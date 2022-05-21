﻿
10 floral midi dresses Kate Middleton would love - and they're up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack

Shop Duchess Kate-worthy looks just in time for summer at Nordstrom Rack

Summer is nearly here and we're looking to the ultimate inspiration for florals this season: the always chic Kate Middleton. The royal has a whole wardrobe full of amazing floral dresses, just the on-trend look we're going for as the weather heats up. 

We've spotted some gorgeous Duchess of Cambridge-worthy looks at on sale at Nordstrom Rack that check all the boxes on the Duchess' list of floral dress must-haves: flattering sleeves, a below-the-knee midi length and last, but certainly not least, a gorgeous floral print.

nordstrom rack florals kate middleton shirred puff sleeve smock dress

We found floral dresses in all the silhouettes Kate loves, from shirt dresses and tea dresses, to her latest love, shirred smock looks!

kate middleton blue floral caribbean tory burch dress dupe

ASTR THE LABEL Square Neck Midi Dress was $118 now $52.99, Nordstrom Rack

So check out our edit of our favorite 10 Kate Middleton-inspired floral dresses you can shop now at Nordstrom Rack, or take a peek at all the floral frocks at great prices right now.

nordstrom rack floral dresses shirred kate middleton

MELLODAY Smocked Ruffle Cap Sleeve Midi Dress, $39.97, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom rack sale floral dress kate middleton flutter sleeves

Flutter sleeves are another royal winner for Duchess Kate

nordstrom rack floral dress sale kate middleton style

NSR Dalila Floral Midi Dress, more colors, was $90 now from $37.46, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom rack floral wrap dress sale

MAX STUDIO Ruffle Dress, in 23 colors/prints, was $128 now from $29.95, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom rack sale kate middleton yellow floral dress

C. WONDER Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress, more colors, was $109 now $44.97, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom rack sale floral dresses kate middleton purple

Duchess Kate loves a fun tea dress for less formal warm weather outings

 

nordstrom rack floral dresses kate middleton purple print smocked

KNOWONECARES Smocked Floral Print Dress, , Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom rack kate middleton floral dresses peach

AFRM Jamie Dress, more colors, was $138 now from $39.97, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom rack kate middleton patchwork floral blue color block dress

VINCE CAMUTO Floral Colorblock Dress, was $168 now $41.22, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom rack floral shirt dresses kate middleton dvf

Shirtdresses are another must-have in the Duchess' closet

nordstrom rack floral dresses kate middleton

DVF Barry Floral Dot Tiered Shirtdress, was $498 now $309.97, Nordstrom Rack

kate middleton off the shoulder floral nordstrom rack sale

MAISIE Floral Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress was $90 now $44.97, Nordstrom Rack

