10 floral midi dresses Kate Middleton would love - and they're up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack

Summer is nearly here and we're looking to the ultimate inspiration for florals this season: the always chic Kate Middleton. The royal has a whole wardrobe full of amazing floral dresses, just the on-trend look we're going for as the weather heats up.

We've spotted some gorgeous Duchess of Cambridge-worthy looks at on sale at Nordstrom Rack that check all the boxes on the Duchess' list of floral dress must-haves: flattering sleeves, a below-the-knee midi length and last, but certainly not least, a gorgeous floral print.

We found floral dresses in all the silhouettes Kate loves, from shirt dresses and tea dresses, to her latest love, shirred smock looks!

ASTR THE LABEL Square Neck Midi Dress was $118 now $52.99, Nordstrom Rack

So check out our edit of our favorite 10 Kate Middleton-inspired floral dresses you can shop now at Nordstrom Rack, or take a peek at all the floral frocks at great prices right now.

MELLODAY Smocked Ruffle Cap Sleeve Midi Dress, $39.97, Nordstrom Rack

Flutter sleeves are another royal winner for Duchess Kate

NSR Dalila Floral Midi Dress, more colors, was $90 now from $37.46, Nordstrom Rack

MAX STUDIO Ruffle Dress, in 23 colors/prints, was $128 now from $29.95, Nordstrom Rack

C. WONDER Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress, more colors, was $109 now $44.97, Nordstrom Rack

Duchess Kate loves a fun tea dress for less formal warm weather outings

KNOWONECARES Smocked Floral Print Dress, $39.97, Nordstrom Rack

AFRM Jamie Dress, more colors, was $138 now from $39.97, Nordstrom Rack

VINCE CAMUTO Floral Colorblock Dress, was $168 now $41.22, Nordstrom Rack

Shirtdresses are another must-have in the Duchess' closet

DVF Barry Floral Dot Tiered Shirtdress, was $498 now $309.97, Nordstrom Rack

MAISIE Floral Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress was $90 now $44.97, Nordstrom Rack

