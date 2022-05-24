Nordstrom Rack has Kate Middleton-loved Stuart Weitzman wedges for 60% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

How do you know a pair of shoes is totally timeless? Well, just look at Kate Middleton's wardrobe. As long as we can remember, the royal has loved Stuart Weitzman wedge heels, including styles that she’s worn for at least ten years!

And not only is a pair of Stuart Weitzman wedges a great investment for your wardrobe, right now you can get a pair for yourself at Nordstrom Rack for up to 60% off.

Duchess Kate wore her trusty Stuart Weitzman wedge sandals to Belize this year

Duchess Kate has been spotted numerous times in both the closed-toe Corkswoon wedges and the strappy Minx espadrille sandal style, which are long since sold out. She even has the same Stuart Weitzman shoes in multiple colors!

Kate's iconic navy cork wedges are also by Stuart Weitzman

At Nordstrom Rack there are plenty of Duchess-worthy Stuart Weitzman models to choose from, whether you’re looking for a lower wedge heel or a towering platform.

If you're a real royal fan, though, you might want to browse for even more styles.

Duchess Kate doesn't just wear the brand’s wedges - she also owns Stuart Weitzman boots and handbags, and the designer’s heeled NearlyNude sandals, too, which you can get on sale NOW for up to 57% off!

STUART WEITZMAN Mykonos Espadrille Wedge Sandal, was $395 now $189.97, Nordstrom Rack

STUART WEITZMAN Marabella Slide Espadrille, was $450 now $179.97, Nordstrom Rack





STUART WEITZMAN Teddi Espadrille Wedge Sandal, was $395 now $189.97, Nordstrom Rack

STUART WEITZMAN Marguerita Espadrille (W), more colors, was $325 now $139.97, Nordstrom Rack

Not a fan of wedges? Duchess Kate's Stuart Weitzman NearlyNude heels, above, are on sale, too

STUART WEITZMAN NearlyNude Sandals, also in ivory, were $398 now from $169.97, Nordstrom Rack

STUART WEITZMAN NearlyNude Metallic Sandals, were $425 now from $179.97, Nordstrom Rack

